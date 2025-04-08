Veteran Infielder Rejoins Yankees As His Return From Injury Gets Underway
The New York Yankees are on the road facing the Detroit Tigers to close out their six-game set away from home, and after failing to secure the sweep against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, they dropped their second in a row on Monday.
If the Yankees are going to avoid losing their second series out of their last three, then they'll have to get after reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal who is looking for his first win of the year after struggling out of the gate.
Someone who joined them on the road trip is veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu.
Per Greg Joyce of The New York Post, manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu will work out with the team during this three-game set, and if nothing goes wrong when it comes to his calf, then he'll likely begin his rehab assignment on Friday.
His return would be huge for New York.
While Oswaldo Cabrera has been solid as the primary fill in with LeMahieu on the injured list, the utility man has committed an error in his 58 innings at the position this season.
When LeMahieu might return to the field for the Yankees in game action isn't clear.
Joyce reported that New York is expecting him to need a lengthy rehab assignment since he missed the majority of the spring after suffering a calf strain at the beginning of March. However, the longest time he can be on assignment is 20 days, so the veteran could be back this month barring a setback.
What LeMahieu looks like when he returns is anyone's guess.
Injuries have derailed his career after he was one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball during the early part of his tenure with the Yankees, so if he can regain that past form, he'll become an important piece to the equation this year.