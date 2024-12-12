Inside The Pinstripes

What Yankees Wouldn't Surrender in Garrett Crochet Trade Talks

The New York Yankees' trade discussions for southpaw ace Garrett Crochet didn't progress for this reason.

Grant Young

Sep 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
A December 8 X post from MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo conveyed that the New York Yankees were interested in trading for former Chicago White Sox ace and 2024 AL Comeback Player of the Year Award winner Garrett Crochet.

"Continue hearing Red Sox are just on the periphery of Garrett Crochet talks and are not aggressors at all, at least to this point.

"Cincinnati seen as a real threat to land Crochet. Yankees believed to be in, too," he wrote.

However, one of the other teams Cotillo listed — the Yankees' arch-rival Boston Red Sox — were the ones who ultimately traded for Crochet, who posted a 3.58 ERA and recorded 209 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched during the 2024 regular season, as a December 11 X post from MLB insider Jeff Passan alluded to.

Granted, the Yankees had already signed one elite southpaw pitcher (former Braves starter Max Fried) one day prior, which made a trade for Crochet illogical.

But before that signing occurred, something stopped the Yankees from progressing in the Crochet trade discussions — which the New York Post's Jon Heyman alluded to in a December 11 article.

"The Yankees failed to land star left-hander Garrett Crochet because they wouldn’t part with both Jasson Dominguez and George Lombard Jr.," Heyman wrote.

"The Yankees made offers but 'never got close.'"

Jasson Dominguez is of course the Yankees' No. 1 prospect, while 19-year-old infielder George Lombard Jr. is their No. 3 overall prospect, according to MLB.com.

While Crochet heading to the Red Sox isn't ideal for New York, the Yankees still secured a top-tier lefty starter in Fried without parting ways with top prospects.

