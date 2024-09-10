Where New York Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Ranks in Latest MVP Poll
Despite a slow start, New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge has put together a historic season in 2024.
So much so that he is the clear frontrunner to take home what would be the second American League MVP Award of his phenomenal career.
MLB.com posted their latest MVP poll on Tuesday morning, and it is unsurprising that Judge is leading the race by a wide margin.
Judge has received a total of 31 votes, which is well beyond the second-place vote getter in Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who currently has six.
Although he has fallen into a bit of a slump lately and hasn't homered in 13 games, his longest homer drought since August of 2019, Judge has still put up a remarkable season that pretty much makes him a lock for the award.
In 142 games, the 32-year-old is slashing .322/.456/.694 with a 1.150 OPS, 51 home runs and 126 RBIs. Judge leads all of baseball with a 9.6 bWAR and ranks first in homers, RBI, OPS, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and several other major statistical categories.
After Witt, fellow Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto came in at third on this list. Batting in front of Judge at the top of the Bronx Bombers' order, Soto has put up a big first season in pinstripes. In 140 games, the 25-year-old is slashing .292/.423/.582 with a 1.005 OPS, 38 homers (career-high) and 98 RBIs.
The tandem of Judge and Soto has been outstanding for the Yankees' offense this season. The team is hoping to retain Soto, who is set to hit the free agent market in the offseason.
With just 18 games remaining in the regular season, Judge is the clear-cut favorite to take home the AL MVP Award in 2024.