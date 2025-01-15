Why Luis Gil Could Be the Yankees 'X-Factor' in 2025 Rotation
Few people within the MLB community outside of the New York Yankees organization even knew who Luis Gil was before the 2024 regular season began. Even less expected that Gil would compete for the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award, let alone win it.
But that's exactly what happened after Gil produced a 15-7 record with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts in 151.2 innings pitched in the regular season.
While he struggled in the postseason, expectations are high for the 26-year-old's sophomore campaign in 2025. In fact, Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post explained why Gil repeating last season's success will be vital for the Yankees in a January 14 article.
"The reigning American League Rookie of the Year looms as an X-factor for the 2025 rotation: What if Gil, in his second complete season in the majors, can turn his glimpses of greatness into more than just glimpses?" Sanchez wrote.
"Last season the righty won a rotation spot in spring, might have been the best pitcher in baseball for two months (holding a 1.82 ERA on June 4) and then declined, perhaps due to fatigue."
Sanchez then added, "Gil had undergone Tommy John surgery in May 2022, returned to a minor league mound in September 2023 and then managed 29 starts in 2024, his control a growing issue as the season wore on.
"He led the majors with 77 walks in 151 ²/₃ innings. His goal this offseason, he said, is honing that command, which would improve if he is fresher."
If Gil can improve his control and overcome that aforementioned fatigue in the 2024 season's second half, the Yankees could become MLB's most formidable starting rotation.