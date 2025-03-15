Why New York Yankees Can Afford to Wait on Extending Star Reliever
Despite making it to the World Series last year, the New York Yankees underwent a lot of changes with their roster his offseason.
One of their biggest additions was to the back end of their bullpen where Devin Williams will now reside as their closer.
He was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and prospect Caleb Durbin. It is a major addition to a bullpen that saw several defections in free agency.
Former closer Clay Holmes signed with the New York Mets and is transitioning into becoming a starter. Tommy Kahnle signed a deal with the Detroit Tigers.
Combined they made 22 appearances in the playoffs and pitched effective innings, allowing only five earned runs to go along with 19 strikeouts.
With Williams entrenched as the closer, manager Aaron Boone can deploy Luke Weaver in more of a fireman’s role, coming into the game in high-leverage situations outside of finishing out the game in the ninth inning.
The 2020 National League Rookie of the Year has turned himself into arguably the most dominant relief pitcher in baseball.
He owns a 1.83 ERA in 235.2 career innings, striking out 375 batters for an eye-popping 14.3 K/9. An All-Star in 2022 and 2023, he is also the two-time winner of the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award.
All of those accolades are well deserved. He has set himself up for a really nice payday in the near future as a result.
But, don’t expect that raise to come in the form of an extension from the Yankees.
As Tim Britton of The Athletic (paid subscription required) detailed, it would be in the best interest of both sides to wait on getting a deal done.
“Given that this deal values Williams very close to the top of the closer market, the Yankees can afford to wait to see how the right-hander fits in New York and how healthy he is coming off last season,” Britton wrote.
The projected extension that was shared is a five-year, $80 million deal. Not including the $8.6 million he is signed for in 2025, that puts him at four years and $71.4 million, right under what Tanner Scott received from the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason.
He ended up being the highest paid reliever on the market this offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $72 million deal. That deal made him the third highest paid relief pitcher in baseball.
Should Williams and his “Airbender” changeup replicate the production he has shown over the last few years, he has a chance to reset the market next offseason.
Coming off a season that he got a late start on as he recovered from injury, he will be incentivized to show he is fully healthy and just as dominant.
Given the volatility of relief pitchers, New York won't mind seeing how Williams handles the pressure of pitching in the biggest media market in the league after beginning his career in Milwaukee.