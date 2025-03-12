New York Yankees Star Reliever Projected for Top of Market Next Contract
The New York Yankees have been put in a tough spot with all of the injuries that they are enduring in spring training.
Ace Gerrit Cole is going to miss the year because of Tommy John surgery. Reigning Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is dealing with a bad lat strain. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is weighing options and if he undergoes surgery, will be sidelined for the year.
Projected starting third baseman DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a calf ailment that will put him on the IL to start the campaign.
Pitchers JT Brubaker, Jake Cousins and Scott Effross all suffered injuries during spring training. Jonathan Loaisiga isn’t going to be ready for Opening Day either.
That is a lot of production that the team will have to find replacements for. But, at least manager Aaron Boone can rest a little easier knowing that as long as his team can keep games close, they have a bullpen that will be able to shut down opponents in high leverage situations.
Anchoring that group is their new closer, Devin Williams.
Acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in an offseason trade in exchange for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and prospect Caleb Durbin, the Yankees have added arguably the best reliever in baseball to the back end of their bullpen.
Williams has been truly dominant during his Major League career with a 1.83 ERA across 235.2 innings. He has struck out 375 batters, resulting in an eye-popping 14.3 K/9 ratio.
The 2020 Rookie of the Year Award winner in the National League, he has made the All-Star team twice on the back of a changeup that is so dominant it has received its own nickname: “Airbender.”
Set to hit the open market after the 2025 campaign, Williams has put himself in a position to earn a lot of money.
The name of the game for relievers getting paid is reputation and locking down saves. He has done both, closing out games with efficiency since taking over the role during the 2022 season.
How much money could that put him in a position to earn on his next contract?
Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required) believes that Williams will be able to land a deal somewhere in the ballpark of what Tanner Scott, arguably the top reliever who was on the market this past winter, was able to secure.
He signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Williams, based on his projections, will land a four-year, $71.4 million deal.
That could certainly change. If the two-time Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award recipient puts together a stellar campaign for New York, his price tag would almost certainly be on the rise.