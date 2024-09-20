Why 'Stars Might Be Lining Up' For Gerrit Cole to Leave Yankees
Ever since Gerrit Cole signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the New York Yankees in December 2019, he has continued his dominant, decade-long run as one of MLB's best pitchers.
In 123 appearances for the Yankees, Cole has produced a 57-28 record, a 3.17 ERA (including a 3.49 ERA in the playoffs), and 903 strikeouts in 743.1 innings pitched. He also won the AL Cy Young award in 2023.
This is why the Yankees have to be happy with how Cole has produced since donning the pinstripes. Yet, despite Cole's contract lasting for four more seasons, he could leave the Yankees as soon as this offseason.
A September 20 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter explained why "the stars might be lining up" for the Yankees' ace to jump ship this winter.
"The 2023 AL Cy Young winner can opt out of the final four years and $144 million of his current deal this winter, but the Yankees also have the power to void his opt-out by tacking an additional year at $36 million to the end of his deal," Reuter wrote.
"He will be 38 years old in 2029 when that additional year comes into play, so the Yankees would likely prefer to avoid locking in that figure if possible," Reuter continued.
"Injuries have limited him to 15 starts and 79.1 innings this year, and his numbers across the board are off the pace of his Cy Young campaign."
Cole is 6-5 with a 3.97 ERA this year. During his Cy Young season in 2023, he went 15-2 with a 2.63 ERA.
"The stars might be lining up for the two sides to part ways this winter, especially if the Yankees are going to give Juan Soto a dump truck full of money," Reuter concluded.
Regardless of whether this is true, the Yankees still have Cole (who is slated to start against the Oakland Athletics on Friday) for at least the rest of this season. Perhaps a World Series ring can convince Cole to stay.