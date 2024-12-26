Why This Yankees Top Prospect's Stock Has Improved
At the end of the season, the New York Yankees' farm system was ranked No. 18 in baseball by MLB Pipeline. However, despite the mid-tier ranking, there are still several promising prospects worth keeping an eye on.
On Wednesday, MLB.com published an article highlighting the prospects who have made the greatest strides in each system over the past year. Representing the Yankees on the list was 18-year-old Venezuelan catcher Edgleen Perez, a player who has flown under the radar for most fans so far.
Perez signed with the Yankees for $50,000 in 2023 and is already ranked No. 16 in New York’s system by MLB Pipeline. Standing 5-foot-10, the teenage backstop is primarily recognized for his defensive prowess, but it is his offensive production that earned him a spot on this list.
“Perez features plus arm strength and the potential for similar receiving and blocking skills,” the article noted. “He batted .283/.444/.380 in his U.S. debut in the Rookie-level Florida Complex League this summer, placing second in walks (45 in 51 games) and third in on-base percentage.”
According to Baseball America, Perez has demonstrated a knack for barreling the ball, which helped him achieve a hard-hit rate significantly above league average. His disciplined approach at the plate was evident, as he walked more than he struck out and showed an ability to hit to all fields.
The next step in Perez's development will be to add strength and increase his ability to drive the ball in the air. The 18-year-old hit just two home runs in 51 games last season, while nearly half (49.6%) of his batted balls were on the ground. If he can make that change, scouts believe he can hit between 12-15 home runs per season.
Defensively, Perez threw out 26% of baserunners and ranked as the Yankees' top prospect on a strong FCL affiliate that finished with the second-best record in the league. His arm strength and quick release, combined with his above-average athleticism, give him the tools to consistently thwart basestealers.
Currently, Perez is the highest-ranked catching prospect in the Yankees' system, which includes just two backstops in its Top 30. MLB Pipeline projects that he will not reach the major leagues until 2028, though it would not be surprising if he starts the 2025 season in Low-A Tampa.