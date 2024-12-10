Why Yankees Didn't Make an Offer to Blake Snell
The New York Yankees have lost out on not one, but two highly coveted free agents this offseason.
Even though the bigger loss was seeing Juan Soto leave for the New York Mets on a record-breaking $765 million contract (after just one season in pinstripes), the Yankees were also hoping to acquire some much-needed starting pitching help.
Aside from Soto, left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell was another superstar free agent available; the Bronx Bombers were hoping to add to their rotation and pair him with ace Gerrit Cole.
Snell ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as Brian Cashman, the Yankees general manager and senior vice president further explained how they could not a deal done.
Cashman told reporters, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com at the Winter Meetings on Monday that the reason New York lost in the free agency sweepstakes for Snell was because they were told things were "moving fast."
Cashman and the Yankees front office held a Zoom call with the Cy Young Award winner on November 29; after being told about have fast things were moving, the Yankees chose not to offer him a deal, explaining the team could not sign both Snell and Soto. Just one day after that Zoom call, the lefty signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers, which included a $52 million signing bonus and a conditional $10 million option for 2030.
Snell, who signed a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in March (a deal which included an opt-out after the first year), had a great lone season for the Giants despite multiple stints on the injured list and a poor start to the season. In 20 starts, the 32-year-old went 5-3 with a 3.02 ERA in 104 innings, along with 145 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.25. Snell also threw his first career no-hitter on August 2 against the Cincinnati Reds, striking out 11 batters on 114 pitches.
After the 2024 season, Snell chose to capitalize on his increased market value and opt out of his contract with the Giants; of course, he later decided to stay in the state of California and pitch for the reigning World Series champions.
With Cashman's reasoning not for not signing Snell due to trying to retain Soto, losing both these All-Stars hurts even more. The Yankees will now have to look at other options in free agency to address both their starting rotation and Soto's departure to the Mets.