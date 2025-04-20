Wild Trade Idea Sees New York Yankees Acquire Former Rival Player
The New York Yankees need some help at the hot corner.
Perhaps DJ LeMahieu can provide that when he returns from injury, but his continual stints on the injured list makes it hard for the team to rely on what the veteran can bring to the table.
Not addressing third base was an interesting decision by the front office.
Instead of adding outside help, they opted to go with their internal options of LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza, a decision that has resulted in one player sitting on the shelf, one with a slash line of .286/.364/.367 and the other with a .217/.250/.435 slash line.
The Yankees have gotten a total of two homers and eight RBI out of that position, something that's not good enough for a contending team.
New York could be aggressive at the trade deadline, and if that is the direction they choose to take, Zach Pressnell of Newsweek has a wild idea he believes Brian Cashman should pursue, putting together a trade package to acquire Carlos Correa from the Minnesota Twins.
"... the New York Yankees would make perfect sense here ... Correa would slot in at third base for New York, but he has the flexibility to move all around the infield in the event of an injury or an off day for Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Anthony Volpe," he wrote.
What jumps out is the connection the Yankees and Correa have, and not in a positive way.
Correa was one of the stars and leaders on the Houston Astros teams that beat New York in the 2017 and 2019 American League Championship Series, the first of which became a point of contention in the cheating scandal that rocked Major League Baseball.
He's one of the most prominent figures people think about when looking back at that situation, so how he would fit into the Yankees clubhouse, even all these years later, is something that has to be considered.
Performance and finances are the other two.
While Correa is not at the top of the sport like he was when he won the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year Award and finished fifth in AL MVP voting in 2021, his OPS+ with the Twins is still 21 points above the league average during his four seasons with that team.
He's also never played third base in the MLB, making all 1,121 appearances in the field at shortstop.
How he adjusts to a new position, especially with no experience there in the minors, either, is an unknown that makes it hard to project how this would turn out for New York.
Factoring in the massive contract he has with roughly $95.9 million set to be paid to him over the next three years and four additional seasons that are vesting options, the Yankees have to know exactly what they are getting from him both offensively and in the field.
It's a deal that could work out, but there are a lot of questions surrounding this trade idea that makes it seem very unlikely to become a reality.