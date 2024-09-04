Will the Yankees Let Aaron Boone Go After the Season?
Aaron Boone's future as the New York Yankees' manager isn't exactly secure.
The 51-year-old has been successful in his first managerial job, as the Bronx Bombers have gone 589-420 under his guidance; they additionally have made the playoffs from 2018 to 2022, and appear to be well on their way to a playoff appearance this year with an 80-59 record. However, the Yankees have yet to win the American League pennant since Boone's hiring, and have dealt with major consistency issues since 2020. This included a massively disappointing 2023 season that saw them miss the playoffs entirely.
Currently, New York is coming off a devastating loss to the Texas Rangers that saw them blow a 4-1 lead; Boone kept the struggling Clay Holmes in the ninth inning, who promptly gave up a walk-off grand slam to Wyatt Langford. Granted, that's not necessarily Boone's fault, but his weaknesses as a manager does include bullpen deployment, which can be a big problem in October, especially considering the bullpen's current state.
In fact, Boone's job looks to be hinging on the Yankees' October results, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
"The Yankees are awaiting the postseason before deciding whether to pick up manager Aaron Boone's option for 2025," Nightengale wrote.
Boone is currently in the third and final year of a contract he signed in 2021, but the Yankees do have a club option for 2025 that they can use.
While Boone is loved by his players (especially team captain Aaron Judge) and has handled the intense New York media with pride and professionalism, the Yankees have a rather poor 14-17 record in the postseason under him; all five of the team's eliminations in the postseason have also come against hated rivals (the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and 2021, the Houston Astros in 2019 and 2022, and the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020).
If the Yankees fail to make a deep playoff run this season, Boone's time as manager could be running short.