Yankees' Aaron Boone Breaks Silence on Jazz Chisholm's Bold Injury Return Prediction

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed his injured star's bold prediction about when he might return from the IL.

Aug 11, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) can not field the ball during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Yankees have seemingly dodged a bullet regarding the severity of Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s UCL injury.

But while Chisholm has boldly stated on numerous occasions that he believes he can return at the end of the 10-day IL period, manager Aaron Boone pumped the brakes a bit on this prediction.

"That might be a little ambitious," Boone told the Talkin' Yanks podcast in their latest episode that was released on Tuesday, August 20.

"The good news is (Chisholm) is feeling like that's a possibility."

According to Boone, Chisholm swung the bat and hit off the tee at about 50-70 percent speed for the first time on the Yankees' off-day on Monday.

The Yankees are encouraged by the strength and range of motion of Chisholm's elbow. They will be looking to see how he continues to respond as they ramp him up in the coming days.

Boone called Chisholm's left UCL sprain "best case" considering it was his top hand as a lefty swinger at the plate and righty thrower in the field.

Although there was initial concern that surgery could be an option, the Yankees sought out opinions from multiple doctors, who recommended rest and rehab as the best path forward.

And at this point, it appears that Chisholm could be back sooner than expected since a September return date was the original anticipation.

Boone told Talkin' Yanks that surgery isn't completely off the table since Chisholm hasn't gotten back into game action yet, but the early signs have created optimism that he will be able to return and play again this season.

Chisholm injured his elbow sliding into home plate in the Yankees' series against the Chicago White Sox on August 12. He was placed on the IL two days later, retroactive to August 13.

Chisholm has provided a major spark since being acquired from the Miami Marlins on July 27 ahead of the trade deadline.

In 14 games in pinstripes, the 26-year-old was slashing .316/.361/.702 with a 1.063 OPS, seven home runs and 11 RBIs. He also slid in at third base and was more than solid at the position despite never playing there at the big-league level.

The 10-day prediction might be a bit of wishful thinking on Chisholm's part, but he is trending towards making his way back in the near future, which would be crucial for the Yankees.

