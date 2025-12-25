Too-Slow Yankees Miss Out on Best Free Agent Relievers

The New York Yankees will need to boost their bullpen with trades this offseason, having missed out on the best relief pitchers in the free agent class.

In response to the news from Jeff Passan that Pete Fairbanks has signed with the Miami Marlins on a one-year, $13 million contract, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News pointed out that this concludes the best of the free agent relievers.

"That's basically it for the high-end of the FA relief market," Phillips wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Not that the #Yankees were expected to play there, or that Fairbanks made sense for them, but they'll have to look at trade options if they're to improve a pen that needs help."

The Yankees have long needed bullpen help, and among an otherwise quiet offseason, they haven't been making the necessary moves to strengthen the weak position. The relievers finished 2025 with a combined 4.37 ERA, 23rd in the MLB, and so far they have re-signed three relievers, all from that bunch.

Ryan Yarbrough is back and expected to begin the season as a starter, Tim Hill is back (ol' reliable) and most recently, the Yankees brought back Paul Blackburn. They are now urged to chase some additional, external arms in trade, including some realistic options with the San Diego Padres.

Ideas For the 2026 Bullpen

Sep 24, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) delivers during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Chris Kirschner recently pointed out Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon as realistic trade targets on the Padres, both of whom would be boosts for the Yankees' later innings. The Yankees have said that they are open to "challenge trades" for players like Jazz Chisholm, and have not ruled out trading rising prospect Spencer Jones or young outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

Given the state of the bullpen as it stands, it would be worthwhile to consider trading away a developing bat for some depth. Current Yankees reliever David Bednar is considered a lock for the closer spot, and if Camilo Doval can solve some of his issues with command, he may be a strong option for the eighth inning along with Fernando Cruz.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Camilo Doval (75) pitches during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On the subject of Doval, Yankees manager Aaron Boone stressed optimism at the recent MLB Winter Meetings.

"I know just in talking to our pitching guys, it seems like he’s had a really good, efficient winter in terms of communication and throwing program and getting himself ready to go," Boone said, via The Athletic. "I’m really optimistic of what Camilo is going to do for us.”

Two Yankees relievers in Devin Williams and Luke Weaver headed across town this winter to the New York Mets, with Williams likely taking their closer role after the Mets lost Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees will hope to fill those spots with high-quality trades.

