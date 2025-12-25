Sorry, Yankees Don't Need Another Starting Pitcher

The New York Yankees have quite the list of positions they're shopping for this offseason. They're trying to sign outfielder and slugger Cody Bellinger to a new contract or die trying (which is to say, sign Kyle Tucker instead) and bullpen arms keep fleeing to Queens. On top of it all, there's been calls all offseason for the Pinstripes to add another starting pitcher, but that just shouldn't top the list.

Yes, the Yankees rotation looks thin heading into 2026. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt both needed Tommy John surgery in 2025 (though Cole got his much earlier in the year). Plus, Carlos Rodón had a bunch of stuff floating around his elbow that was surgically removed in October once the Pinstripes were eliminated from the postseason.

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) looks on after leaving the game during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While those injuries sound bad (and they are) there's a silver lining. Both Cole and Rodón, the strongest of the three injured starters, are going to return by midseason. While it would be tough for Yankees fans to watch the team struggle at the beginning of the season, it doesn't make sense to spend a lot of money for a player they only need for two months.

Yankees Need Relievers Far More than Starters

Relief pitching was one of New York's biggest downfalls last season. More than one game was lost due to a blown save, something that can't be blamed on shaky defense or an inability to get runners on base.

Now, both Luke Weaver and Devin Williams have departed for the New York Mets. While the Yankees have some solid bullpen arms (namely closer David Bednar) and re-signed Paul Blackburn to a one-year deal, they just need more depth at the position.

With the Yankees wanting to spend under $300 million on payroll in 2026, adding a big name starter should be less of a priority than trying to figure out what is going on in the bullpen.

Yankees Have All the Starters They Need

Yankees fans shouldn't forget that the team literally has Max Fried, who notched more wins last season than any other Major Leaguer. Win percentage isn't everything, but Fried smashes other statistics as well. He boasted a 2.86 ERA (8th best in the league) and 1.10 WHIP (15th best in the league) in 2025.

Then there's rookie Cam Schlittler, who had a history-making (and famously fueled by anger) outing against the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series. While Schlittler isn't as consistent as Fried, he certainly has room to grow in his first full big league season.

While it would be great to have another starter for Opening Day, it just shouldn't be the Yankees' number one priority. For a team so woefully lacking in bullpen depth and uncertain about Cody Bellinger's future, there just isn't room to be messing around with a non-problem. Most teams would be fortunate to have two extremely strong starters, much less four, even if two are injured. The Yankees rotation will be fine in 2026.

