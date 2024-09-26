Yankees' Aaron Boone Predicted to Face 'Most Scrutiny' in Offseason, Per Insider
The New York Yankees have compiled a 601-427 (.585) record under Aaron Boone, reaching the postseason in all but one of his seven seasons as manager. However, this success has not come without its share of criticism.
Ken Rosenthal, a senior writer and MLB insider for The Athletic, recently named Boone among the 10 managers most likely to face scrutiny this offseason. Similar to Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, Rosenthal believes Boone’s future hinges on how his talented roster performs in October.
“The noise in New York certainly will grow louder if the Yankees make a quick exit in the DS or even if they advance to the American League Championship Series and perform the way they did in 2022, when they were swept by the Houston Astros,” Rosenthal wrote in an article published Thursday.
The pressure is intensified by the Yankees’ prolonged absence from the World Series, where they have not appeared or won since 2009. While this drought might not raise alarms for most franchises, the Yankees have won championships in nearly every decade since the original Yankee Stadium was built, except the 1980s, 2010s, and 2020s (so far). Rosenthal notes that even though the 2024 team’s overall collection of talent may be their best since 2009, they can still be hard to watch.
“The Yankees are the worst base running team in the majors, according to FanGraphs,” Rosenthal pointed out. “Their lapses on the bases and in the field are at some level a reflection on their manager.”
To avoid offseason scrutiny, Rosenthal suggests Boone will need to be “quick-witted” in the postseason, skillfully deploying pinch hitters and runners while managing a bullpen that lacks a true closer. Earlier in September, Boone removed struggling right-hander Clay Holmes from the closer role but remains confident that Holmes, who leads the majors with 13 blown saves, can still deliver critical outs in October.
Fellow right-hander Luke Weaver has emerged as a key figure since the Yankees adopted a “closer by committee” approach. Over his last 10 innings, Weaver has recorded four saves, allowed just one run on three hits, and posted a 22/3 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Since Sept. 6, the Yankees’ bullpen has a 1.62 ERA and has converted seven of nine save opportunities—the only two blown saves attributed to Holmes, even after he was relieved of the closer role on Sept. 3.
Boone will face challenging decisions regarding bullpen deployment, pinch hitters, and pinch runners. The postseason bench will likely include Jose Trevino, Oswaldo Cabrera, Jon Berti, and a mix of Alex Verdugo, Jasson Domínguez, and Trent Grisham—the outfield potentially sparking the most controversy depending on the starting lineups and Boone’s situational adjustments.
In recent weeks, the Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Cincinnati Reds have all fired their managers. If history is any guide, more managerial changes are likely, whether due to retirements, postseason disappointments, or internal conflicts. The Yankees hold an option on Boone for 2025.