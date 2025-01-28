Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees’ Aaron Boone Reveals Plan For Jazz Chisholm, Jasson Dominguez, DJ LeMahieu

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone set the record straight regarding who'll play several positions in 2025.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) talks with the media before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) talks with the media before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Despite the plethora of moves and acquisitions the New York Yankees have made throughout the offseason, several questions still need answering as the team prepares for spring training.

The Yankees' lack of a sure-fire fourth infielder (aside from Jazz Chisholm, Anthony Volpe, and Paul Goldschmidt) right now has been much discussed. And while there are still several notable free agent infielders available (such as former Astros third baseman Alex Bregman), New York's lack of activity in acquiring any free agent infielder over the past few weeks might suggest that they're content with the current crop of infielders on their roster right now.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a January 28 appearance on Brandon Tierney & Sal Licata's WFAN 660 Sports Radio show. And at one point, he set the record straight regarding several pressing questions.

Yankees beat writer on NY Daily News Gary Phillips made a January 28 X post that wrote, "#Yankees manager Aaron Boone, speaking on @WFAN660 a little while ago, said...

"- He'll likely go with Cody Bellinger in CF & Jasson Domínguez in LF. Bellinger can move around as needed, while he'd rather keep Domínguez in one spot.

"- He has Jazz Chisholm Jr. at 2B and DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera & Oswald Peraza competing for 3B "right now."

"- Briefly mentioned Chisholm & Domínguez as possible leadoff options. Doesn't necessarily have to be one guy.

"- Everson Pereira is healthy & could factor into OF mix."

Perhaps the most interesting part of what Boone said is how he's planning to move Jazz Chisholm to second base (which is his natural position) while three players are currently competing for the starting job at third.

This certainly makes it seem like the Yankees are content with their current infield.

