Yankees' Aaron Judge Raises Red Flags With Alarming Postseason Stat
The New York Yankees' offense struggled in Game 2 of the ALDS, falling 4-2 to the Kansas City Royals.
After scoring six runs in the series opener, New York's bats were silenced throughout most of Monday night as the series will head to Kansas City tied at a game a piece.
Even though everyone in New York's lineup had its offensive woes, Aaron Judge in particular has been a non-factor thus far in the series.
After going just 1-for-3 on Monday, Judge has batted just .143 with four strikeouts in two games. While the strikeouts are alarming, history has shown that the postseason in general has not been kind to Judge throughout his career.
According to StatMuse Baseball, Judge has the second-worst strikeout rate in postseason history; in 178 at-bats, he has a total of 70 strikeouts and a 33.9% strikeout rate. Judge sits behind only veteran catcher Martin Maldonado, who has the highest postseason strikeout rate at 34.2%.
Even though Judge has slugged 13 home runs throughout his postseason career, he's still only slashed .208/.311/.449 in 46 career postseason games. To put it simply, the slugger has not been able to replicate his regular-season success in the postseason; for someone known for his historic offensive prowess and having slugged over 50 home runs in two of his last three seasons, it is puzzling to see Judge fall into these October slumps consistently.
"If I'm not hitting 1.000, I'm not feeling good. Just gotta keep getting on base for the guys behind me. If they get on, I gotta drive 'em in," Judge said after the game.
With the ALDS now heading to Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, Judge is hoping he can eliminate the strikeouts. It will be a tall task, however; the Bronx Bombers will be going up against Seth Lugo, who went seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts against them on September 10.