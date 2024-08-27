Yankees' Aaron Judge Records Another Impressive Milestone in Historic Season
This New York Yankees' slugger added another incredible milestone to his résumé in an already historic season.
Aaron Judge notched his 1,000th career hit in the Yankees' win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night at Nationals Park, as the runaway favorite for the American League MVP Award continues to solidify himself as one of the greatest players in team history.
Judge reached this milestone in the ninth inning of the Yankees' 5-2 win over Washington when he hit a line-drive single to right field off National's reliever Jose Ferrer.
This feat is even more accomplishing for Judge as he joins former first baseman Mark McGwire as the only two players in MLB history to reach 300 career home runs before recording 1,000 career hits. Judge slugged his 300th career home run just under two weeks ago against the Chicago White Sox on August 14.
McGuire had 311 career home runs before finally reaching his 1,000th career hit. Judge reached 308 homers prior to getting his 1,000th knock.
"It's a great accomplishment," Judge told reporters on recording 1,000 career hits. "It's a blessing to play this game long enough to get that milestone, but more work to be done."
Judge is the 42nd Yankee in franchise history to reach the milestone of 1,000 hits and the first since outfielder Brett Gardner reached this mark in 2017.
Judge and the Yankees, who currently sit two games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East standings continue their series with the Nationals on Tuesday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. EST.