Yankees' Aaron Judge Stuck in Mysterious Home Run Drought

Despite another historic season for Aaron Judge, he's currently facing a unusual home run drought.

Logan VanDine

Sep 9, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Despite Aaron Judge having yet another historic season for the New York Yankees in 2024, he's currently facing an unusual slump.

After the Yankees' 4-3, 11-inning win over the Kansas City Royals, Judge has now gone homerless in 15 straight games, the longest stretch of his career.

Although the 32-year-old slugger leads Major League Baseball with 51 home runs, the last time Judge went yard was on August 25 against the Colorado Rockies, when he slugged two homers.

Judge spoke to reporters yesterday before New York's game and still expressed confidence that he'll get going on offense.

"It's just baseball," Judge said. "I'm feeling fine and the results will be there."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is also not concerned about Judge's homer drought.

"It’s just hitting," Boone said. "It’s another historic season he’s putting together. We saw in April and now the last couple of weeks where he’s not dominating like his usual self. I’m confident he’ll get rolling."

This isn't the first time this season that Judge was in an offensive slump; in his first 27 games of the year, Judge only had four home runs and batted just .178 with a .623 OPS in 123 plate appearances.

However, many saw after that difficult start to Judge's season, he found his groove. After hitting a home run on April 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers, it began a 102-game stretch during which Judge hit 47 home runs and immediately started putting himself in the MVP conversation, eventually becoming the favorite to win his second MVP award in three seasons.

The Yankees hope that Judge can get that offensive groove back for their last 16 regular season games. The Bronx Bombers remain just a game and a half ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East as they begin a four-game series on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox.

Logan VanDine

LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

