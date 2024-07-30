Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole Reveals Reason For Scratched Start
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was scratched from his scheduled start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Prior to Tuesday’s game, Cole told reporters “I feel very fatigued. I’m grinding a little bit," via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.
“Look, I’m still [seven] starts into this season for me,” Cole added. “Everyone else is in the middle of it all. I feel different than other people. Maybe we all go through this at the beginning of the season or other different parts of the season. But we don’t always have an opportunity to just push it back and get a few extra days.”
Cole didn’t make his 2024 debut until June 19 due to a right elbow injury that had popped up during Spring Training.
In his seven starts since then, the 33-year-old has posted a 3-2 record with a 5.40 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 35 innings pitched.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone also noted that Cole has been dealing with a stomach virus for several days, which was an added reason for the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner to miss his latest start.
“[Cole] hasn’t recovered great this time through, and had a stomach bug there for a few days,” Boone said. “Add it all up, and I think he’s just a little bit worn down.”
Cole is now expected to start at home against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend.
Yankees' No.7 overall prospect and No. 2 ranked pitcher Will Warren has been called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make his MLB debut in Cole’s place Tuesday.
The 25-year-old righty has a 5-5 record with a 6.11 ERA and 115 strikeouts across 95.2 innings (20 starts) pitched for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year.
While Cole getting scratched from his start is certainly not good news for the Yankees, fatigue is a less worrisome explanation than anything concerning his elbow, which forced him to miss over three months.