Yankees Aggressively Pursuing Bullpen Help, Per Insider
On Tuesday, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, along with executives from all 29 other MLB teams, gathered in San Antonio, Texas for the annual GM Meetings, marking the unofficial beginning of hot stove season.
While GM Meetings typically lack the high drama of December's Winter Meetings, they serve as an important early opportunity for agents and teams to engage in discussions about free agents, while front offices begin to assess potential trade targets and the landscape of the offseason.
According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Yankees have been particularly active in talks with representatives for free-agent relievers. Three key members of New York's World Series bullpen—RHP Clay Holmes, RHP Tommy Kahnle, and LHP Tim Hill—are all free agents.
Although bullpen help may not seem as pressing as re-signing Juan Soto or strengthening the offense, it remains a critical need. Holmes, Kahnle and Hill combined for 29 of the Yankees' 60.2 relief innings during the postseason, leaving a significant void in the bullpen. Additionally, right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga, whose 2024 season was cut short in April by a torn UCL, is also a free agent.
Morosi did not specify which relievers the Yankees are targeting or whether they hope to re-sign any of their own free agents. However, the team will have plenty of options this offseason. Here are some notable relievers available in free agency, ranked by WAR in 2024 (with asterisks denoting former Yankees):
- LHP Tanner Scott (30, 4.5 WAR)
- RHP Jeff Hoffman (31, 3.6 WAR)
- RHP David Robertson (39, 3.1 WAR)*
- LHP Aroldis Chapman (36, 2.9 WAR)*
- RHP Kenley Jansen (37, 2.5 WAR)
- RHP Chris Martin (38, 2.4 WAR)*
- RHP Carlos Estévez (31, 2.1 WAR)
- RHP Shawn Armstrong (34, 2.0 WAR)
In addition to exploring free agency, the Yankees may also look to the trade market. One intriguing option could be two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams, who is a candidate to be moved before his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
However, the Yankees have a history of identifying hidden gems—acquiring low-cost relievers via free agency, waivers or trades—and maximizing their talents, as evidenced by their success developing Holmes, Luke Weaver, Jake Cousins and others.
New York has already ensured that their breakout closer, Weaver, will return by exercising his $2.5 million club option just two days after the World Series ended. On the flip side, the Yankees declined right-hander Lou Trivino’s $5 million option, making him a free agent. Trivino spent much of the 2024 season rehabbing from his 2023 Tommy John surgery, posting a 4.91 ERA over 11 appearances with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Along with Weaver and Cousins, right-handers Ian Hamilton, Mark Leiter Jr., and Scott Effross are the most likely to return to the Yankees’ bullpen, barring any trades. Left-hander Tim Mayza, entering his final year of arbitration, could also be a non-tender candidate.
This year's Winter Meetings will take place from December 9-12 in Dallas, but that does not necessarily mean the Yankees will wait until then to begin reshaping their bullpen.