Yankees All-Star Predicted to Become Superstar if He Leaves New York in Free Agency
If Yankees fans had been informed on May 19, 2024 — which was the last day of then-closer Clay Holmes' streak of zero earned runs given up in 20 innings pitched to start the season — that the Yankees would be content to let Holmes walk in free agency this offseason, these fans might have rebelled.
Then Holmes suffered a collapse at closer as his 2024 campaign continued, posting a 4.60 ERA and blowing a Major League-leading 13 saves across the regular season.
While Holmes has actually been solid since losing his closer job to Luke Weaver in early September (including a 2.79 ERA in 10 postseason appearances), a change of scenery this offseason may be ideal for Holmes, given all that has occurred this season.
And an October 27 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed Holmes as one of seven 'MLB Free Agents Who Could Become Superstars on New Teams in 2025'.
"Wait, wasn't Clay Holmes just an All-Star for the second time in his career?" Rymer wrote.
"Yes he was, but his season was already headed south by the time he got the All-Star call in July.
"Holmes is still a key reliever for Aaron Boone and the Yankees in the playoffs, but he didn't exactly come into the World Series hot. He allowed runs in each of his last two appearances in the ALCS, with two coming on David Fry's walk-off in Game 3," Rymer continued.
"Despite all of the above, Holmes remains a guy who looks unhittable. And there are metrics that back those [o]ptics up.
"According to Stuff+, Holmes was among the 10 nastiest pitchers who logged at least 60 innings in 2024. Specifically, he might have the best slider in the sport," Rymer wrote.
"It's the sinker on which Holmes bases his attack, and it seems the Yankees are either unwilling or unable to communicate that it's also his biggest liability. Opposing hitters batted .317 against it this season.
"Another team might have better luck, either in getting Holmes to downplay his sinker or to stop throwing it entirely. Given how hard he throws (96.6 mph on average) and how nasty his breaking stuff is, he probably could be remade into a more of an archetypal power reliever," he concluded.
Time will tell whether Holmes and the Yankees decide to part ways this offseason — and what might become of Holmes if they do.