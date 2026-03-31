Yankees Have Another ABS Masterclass vs. Mariners

Call it the Aaron Boone special. In a season where the Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System is making its debut, the manager of the New York Yankees has still found a way to get into it with the umpires. His rivalry with them might be up there with what he has had with the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, and last night, it was Mike Estabrook he took umbrage with.

Of course, unlike in previous years, due to the ABS system, things are a little more even. His savages in the box have had a little more say. In the case of their loss against the Seattle Mariners, where the game was won in the margins due to the low-scoring nature of it, every ball and strike counted.

On the night, the Yankees challenged five of Estabrook's calls. All five were overturned. Boone, of course, ripped Estabrook in the fourth inning during an at-bat between Luis Castillo and his charismatic second baseman, who looked like he was wearing diving gear at the plate.

The Yankees are now 5/5 on challenges against Mike Estabrook.



Estabrook got mad because Aaron Boone started chirping him to lock in 😭



Ridiculous Estabrook is pissed off, get the calls right… pic.twitter.com/5ARiCznrfX — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) March 31, 2026

This one came on a ball that was .1 inches off the plate, which was called a strike. According to Michael Kay, Boone barked at Estabrook to "Get it right." Estabrook didn't love the spat but fired back.

In the end, Boone did not get tossed, and at this point in the season, it feels a little weird that he hasn't. That would have been his 47th career ejection. He has had 46 since being hired by the Yankees in 2018.

May 29, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Umpire Adam Hamari (78) looks on as New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17), who was ejected from the game, argues with umpire Vic Carapazza (19) in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The ABS Masters

After the game, Boone praised his squad for the challenges. According to him, it was just their offense that held them back after a nasty pitching performance by Luis Castillo, who has historically given them fits.

"Really good job by the guys," Boone said, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce. "When you have that kind of success rate, it's not going to be like that every night, but I thought every one was obviously warranted and a couple in some key spots to give us a chance to build an inning. We just weren't able to build much offensively tonight."

The Yankees lead the league in successful ABS challenge calls. They are 10-of-11 on challenges. To put into context how prolific they have been as a whole, the next best team is the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are 3-for-3. Maybe in a few weeks, they'll reach the 10-challenge mark the Yankees hit in four games.

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