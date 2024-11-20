Yankees Among Top Free Agency Destinations For All-Star Southpaw
The New York Yankees will likely be hesitant to make any major moves this offseason before the Juan Soto sweepstakes concludes.
Not only is this because of the precedent-setting money Soto will likely command in free agency, but also because his being or not being on New York's roster will make for different positional needs.
As it currently stands, the Yankees don't necessarily need another starting pitcher. They've already re-signed Gerrit Cole and have Luis Gil, Carlos Ródon, Clarke Schmidt, and Marcus Stroman all returning in 2025.
But that rotation could be improved. And in a November 19 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer suggested that the Yankees could become a top landing spot for former Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried.
"The Yankees have checked in on Fried, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. He'll be an especially sensible target if they can't re-sign Juan Soto, which is a realistic scenario," Rymer wrote.
"Soto is undeniably the organization's top goal for the offseason, though. And even if the Yankees do lose him, their priority should be an offense that is presently missing him, Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo and Anthony Rizzo because of free agency," Rymer added before listing New York as the No. 6 potential landing spot for Fried.
Rymer is right in suggesting the Yankees will likely be more inclined to add additional offense if they lose out on Soto.
But if Fried — who is a two-time MLB All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and produced a 3.25 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 174.1 innings pitched during the 2024 regular season — becomes available at the right price, he could be headed to the Bronx next season.