Yankees Announce ALDS Roster; 2 Key Pitchers Left Off
The New York Yankees' quest for the 28th World Series title in franchise history is now upon us, with New York slated to face the Kansas City Royals at home for Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday.
A few hours before first pitch, the Yankees released their official 26-man roster for the series. While all of the expected position players were included, two key pitchers were omitted: Marcus Stroman and Mark Leiter Jr.
Leiter Jr. not making the roster doesn't come as too much of a surprise, as he has posted a mediocre 4.98 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched for the Yankees since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs at this season's trade deadline.
Reliability and consistency are integral for bullpens to have in the playoffs. And unfortunately, Leiter Jr. has been neither for New York.
Perhaps the same can be said of Stroman. After inking a two-year, $37 million deal to join the Yankees back in January, he has amassed a 10-9 record with a 4.31 ERA in 30 appearances (29 starts) this year.
However, Stroman has a 4-6 record and a 5.79 ERA in his last 15 games pitched.
Stroman made it clear last month that he was willing to pitch out of the bullpen if that's what his team asked of him, telling The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty, “I have no ego nowadays. I know how much I’ve contributed to this team to get to this point, and I’m open to doing whatever they need me to do to help continue to contribute.”
The 33-year-old veteran could have been used in a long relief role out of the bullpen. But because that's what regular season starter Nestor Cortes' role is expected to be, Stroman became the odd man out.
Perhaps Stroman and Leiter Jr. will find their way into the Yankees' ALCS roster if they defeat Kansas City.