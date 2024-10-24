Yankees Announce Starter for Game 2 of World Series
The New York Yankees have announced their starter for Game 2 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With Gerrit Cole getting the ball for Game 1 of the Fall Classic, New York will have lefty Carlos Rodón start Game 2 of the series; Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report the Bronx Bombers' decision.
Rodón, currently in the second year of a six-year, $162 million deal he signed in December 2022, made 32 starts during the regular season with 175 innings pitched; he went 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA, 195 strikeouts, and a 1.22 WHIP. The lefty has also made three starts for the Yankees this postseason, with varying results.
In his first start against the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the ALDS, the 31-year-old lasted just 3.2 innings and took the loss, giving up four runs on seven hits (including a home run) while striking out seven.
Rodón would then bounce back in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, as he picked up the win by pitching six innings and allowing just one run on three hits, alongside nine strikeouts.
His latest start this postseason against Cleveland in Game 5 of the ALCS was another shaky one. Despite striking out six batters and allowing just two runs on five hits, Rodón lasted just 4.2 innings; he pitched himself into a jam in the fifth inning and had to face the heart of the Guardians' lineup, which resulted in his departure after 85 pitches. The southpaw ultimately earned a no-decision as the Bronx Bombers clinched the series in extra innings.
Even though Rodón has posted a 4.40 ERA in the postseason thus far, Aaron Boone is still handing him the ball in Game 2 with the hopes of containing the Dodgers' dangerous lineup.
First pitch of Game 1 of the World Series against Los Angeles is set for Friday at 8:08 p.m. EST at Dodger Stadium.