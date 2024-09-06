Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo Reveals Team he Wants to Retire With Upon Chicago Return
The New York Yankees’ veteran first baseman returned to Wrigley Field on Friday for the first time since being traded in 2021.
It was surely an emotional moment for Anthony Rizzo suiting up for the Yankees' series opener against his former team the Chicago Cubs. Rizzo of course spent 10 years of his career with the Cubs and was a key component on the club that broke the team’s 108-year World Series drought in 2016. The team is still revered on the north side of Chicago and Rizzo received a warm welcome home as a result.
Rizzo has settled in nicely with the Yankees since he was acquired in 2021. He has been a leader both in the clubhouse and on the field as a veteran presence. Rizzo is in the second year of a two-year, $40 million contract with the Yankees with a team option for 2025. He has missed much of the season with a fractured arm but recently returned to the lineup at the start of September.
When reflecting on his time with the Cubs, Rizzo has nothing but glowing things to say about the team and fans. Rizzo told reporters he loved playing at Wrigley Field and has compared it to other baseball pantheons like Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, and Dodger Stadium,
But as he told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Rizzo is happy where he is in the Bronx.
“I really hope to retire as a Yankee," Rizzo said.
He went on to add that he could see himself living back in Chicago one day after he has retired, but for now, his focus is on making a deep playoff run with his current team.
Rizzo credits the trade to the Yankees as a refresher for his career he told the Associated Press’ Schuyler Dixon. "To be able to live in the city and play at Yankee Stadium is something I wish every baseball player could experience. The lights are brighter. They shine a little brighter every day. It brings the best out of you."
The former All-Star is looking to carve out a new piece of history this season with the Yankees. But for three days, he will be honored in Chicago as the hero who broke the curse of the Billy Goat.