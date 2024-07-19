Yankees Called 'Dark Horse' Option For Cy Young Favorite In Deadline Stunner
The New York Yankees' starting rotation is good but it could always get better.
New York's rotation actually was one of the top in baseball for the first few months of the season. Things have changed over the last few weeks, but there still is all of the makings of a solid rotation there.
The Yankees' rotation has struggled lately -- as the whole team has -- but New York now has a healthy Gerrit Cole and some very solid pieces around him like Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman. New York doesn't necessarily need to add a starter at the trade deadline, but it would be nice if a star becomes available.
One player who surprisingly has popped up in trade rumors lately is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. The American League Cy Young Award favorite unsurprisingly has been fantastic this season and has been mentioned as a trade option if the Tigers do a full firesale, although that is unlikely.
The most likely option is that Skubal is going to remain in Detroit, but that doesn't mean there won't be trade chatter about him with the deadline quickly approaching. The Yankees even were mentioned as a "dark horse candidate" if the Tigers for some reason decide to actually trade him by FanSided's Jacob Mountz.
"One dark horse candidate would be the Yankees who, like the (Los Angeles Dodgers), have asked about (Garrett Crochet). The one caveat is they would need to include Spencer Jones in order to stop Tigers’ president of baseball operations, Scott Harris, from hanging up. In any case, unless the trade package is going to blow Harris off his feet, Skubal remains in Detroit."
Skubal is just 27 years old and would give the Yankees the best starting pitching duo in baseball. While this is the case, don't expect a move like this any time soon.
