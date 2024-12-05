Yankees Believe Juan Soto Will Give Them 'Final Crack' in Bidding War, Per Insider
It's anybody's guess how the ongoing Juan Soto sweepstakes will end up.
What's known for sure is that the New York Yankees (along with the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers) are all considered still in the chase to sign Soto. And The Athletic reported on December 3 that all remaining contenders have made offers above $600 million.
That same article shared a sentiment that Soto will make and reveal his ultimate decision before the Winter Meetings commence, which starts on December 9.
Some insiders and reporters believe that the Yankees should still be considered the favorites to land Soto, while others seem convinced that they're a long shot.
But something MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand said in a December 3 article should inspire a ton of excitement from Yankees fans.
"I think the Yankees believe they will have a final crack to match or beat whatever the best offer they have is, so why throw out your final number now? Soto and [agent] Scott Boras aren’t signing without taking that final deal back to the Yankees," Feinsand said.
While this isn't confirmed, the fact that Feinsand (who is widely respected for being reputable) is willing to share that he thinks Soto and his team will give New York a sort of "last chance" effort in his bidding war is fascinating.
And if it's true, it could convey that Soto doesn't want to leave the Bronx after all.
Feinsand later added, "I won’t count the Yankees out of this race until I see Soto put on another jersey at a press conference next week in Dallas."
Yankees fans are hoping it won't reach that point.