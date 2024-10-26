Yankees Biggest Loss That Came Out of Game 1 of World Series
Forget the walk-off grand slam off the bat of a hobbled Freddie Freeman.
Forget the questionable bullpen decisions, such as using Nestor Cortes in a high-leverage spot with the game on the line in extra innings after he hadn't pitched in over a month due to his elbow flexor strain.
The New York Yankees being down 1-0 in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers after a soul crushing defeat in Game 1 has bigger implications.
In order for the Yankees to snap their 15 year title drought, they were going to need to take advantage of the likely two games that their ace Gerrit Cole started in this series.
Cole was excellent in Game 1, going six innings plus, and allowing just one run while striking out four batters. However, manager Aaron Boone pulled him after 88 pitches and instead went to Clay Holmes in the seventh inning after the leadoff batter Teoscar Hernandez singled.
By not pushing Cole further, Boone was forced to use all of his high-leverage arms in Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Luke Weaver. The Dodgers tied things up in the eighth inning via a sacrifice fly and the game eventually went to extras.
Once the 10th inning rolled around, Boone's options were limited. Righty Jake Cousins got the first out before walking a batter and allowing a single. Then on came Cortes to face the lefty in Shohei Ohtani whose foul fly out found Alex Verdugo's glove on a spectacular play. But after the Yankees intentionally walked Mookie Betts to load the bases to face a left-handed batter in Freeman, that's when Freeman called game with his no-doubter of a game-winning grand slam.
The Yankees wasted a strong outing from Cole, which could come back to bite them. The 2023 AL Cy Young winner is the best pitcher in this series and New York needed to capitalize in a game, where he pitched in ace like form. They were unable to do so, squandering the lead away late and melting down in extras.