Yankees' Biggest Offseason Regret Inability to Retain Slugging Mega-Star
The New York Yankees suffered what was arguably the biggest loss of any team this winter in free agency.
Their star right fielder, Juan Soto, was hitting the open market after a monster campaign. He finished third in the American League MVP award voting, behind his teammate Aaron Judge, who won the award, and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Soto knew that he was going to reset the free agent market and he ensured that would happen with a monster year at the plate.
He had a .288/.419/.569 slash line with a career-high 41 home runs, 166 hits, four triples and 128 runs, which led the AL. His 109 RBI were tied for second most in a single-year, as were his 31 doubles.
For the sixth consecutive year he drew more walks than times he struck out, showcasing that he has the best strike zone recognition and eye at the plate in the game.
An elite hitter, the Yankees knew that it would be expensive to retain him and were willing to pay top dollar to make it happen.
Unfortunately for them, it just wasn’t meant to be.
Soto instead signed with their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million contract. That is the largest contract in sports history and it certainly wasn’t from a lack of effort from the Bronx Bombers.
Reportedly, their final offer to the superstar was a 16-year, $760 million.
It was out of the team’s control, but losing a player of that caliber is always going to be regarded as a regret.
“For at least a decade's worth of summers, though, they'll probably find themselves longing for the days of the four-time All-Star being an anchor in their lineup,” wrote Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report in his piece highlighting the biggest offseason regret for each franchise.
In the final years of the contract, New York may be relieved they don’t have a player of his age making as much money as he is projected to. But before then it is going to be hard watching him produce Hall of Fame numbers for a rival.
The Yankees do deserve some credit for how they have handled his departure. The money that was allotted for him went to other areas of the roster.
With a focus on pitching and defense, ace Max Fried and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt were signed in free agency. Closer Devin Williams and center fielder Cody Bellinger were acquired in trades with the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, respectively.
All of them are excellent players in their own right, but replicating the production and presence of a player who had a 7.9 WAR on Baseball Reference is impossible to truly replace.