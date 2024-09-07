Yankees' Brian Cashman Breaks Silence on Jasson Dominguez, Alex Verdugo Controversy
Despite dealing with heavy criticism, the New York Yankees are standing by their decision.
General manager Brian Cashman spoke to reporters at Wrigley Field on Friday regarding the move to keep top prospect outfielder Jasson Dominguez in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
“It just comes down to, what’s best to help us win games?” Cashman said. “It’s as simple as that.”
Although left fielder Alex Verdugo has gone through immense struggles since May, the Yankees still believe he gives them a better chance to win as opposed to replacing him in the starting lineup with Dominguez.
“I think he’s playing good baseball right now,” Cashman said of Verdugo. “He’s playing much better than he had been. Just comes down to, is that the best route to go? That’s how we’ve got it set up currently.”
Entering play on Friday, Verdugo was 14-for-41 (.341 average) with a .796 OPS in his last 11 games. He proceeded to go 1-for-3 with a walk in the Yankees' latest 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.
However, Verdugo has hit just .236/.295/.359 with a .654 OPS, 11 home runs and 56 RBIs in 135 games this season.
Verdugo will be a free agent after the 2024 campaign concludes. He also provides above average defense in left field.
“Jasson is doing everything he needs to do right now and Verdugo is playing better baseball recently,” Cashman said. “The evaluations that we’re having with our field staff and player development staff, front office staff, is just what is going to give us the best chance to win. As of right now, we’re staying pat with what we’ve got.
“But we’re always in a position to change our minds at some point, too.”
Cashman made it clear that Dominguez needs to be playing everyday if he were to be called up to the majors. For now, the Yankees don't appear to be rushing to bench Verdugo, who is popular in the clubhouse and has improved his play as of late.
Dominguez has missed significant time this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2023 before straining his oblique in mid-June of this year.
The 21-year-old has been impressive in Triple-A, producing a .310 average and .854 OPS with seven homers in 42 games.
Dominguez's time could still come down the stretch as the Yankees push for the AL East title, but the team is sticking with Verdugo for the time being.