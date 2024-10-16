Yankees Broadcaster Says 'Good Chance' Major Lineup Change Coming in Game 3 of ALCS
Although the New York Yankees have seized a two-game advantage over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, they are still looking for the offense to start firing on all cylinders.
With Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto consistently getting on base, Giancarlo Stanton continuing his stellar postseason hitting, and Aaron Judge getting off the schneid with a home run on Tuesday, the Yankee lineup is getting closer to where it needs to be with 11 runs scored in the first two games. However, the Bronx Bombers are considering a major change in the batting order for Game 3 on Thursday.
Michael Kay, the Yankees' play-by-play announcer on YES Network, stated on his radio show that there is a "good chance" that Stanton replaces Austin Wells in the cleanup spot; additionally, Wells would be getting the day off with Jose Trevino expected to be behind the plate. Kay cited unspecified sources regarding this lineup shuffle.
Wells has been one of the Yankees' most important players this season and will likely be a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year, but is in the middle of an atrocious slump. The 25-year-old backstop hit just .111/.217/.194 with a 22 wRC+ in September; this postseason, Wells has just two hits (both singles) and two walks in 26 plate appearances, along with 10 strikeouts and a .083/.154/.083 slash line. As good as Wells has been during the summer, the Yankees can't afford this lack of production from the cleanup spot.
In sharp contrast, Stanton has been locked in at the plate by hitting .304/.385/.652 in 26 plate appearances, with four extra-base hits (including two home runs) and five RBI. By moving the 34-year-old slugger up to the cleanup spot, his chances of driving in a run would increase exponentially, especially since the Yankees have been getting runners in scoring position consistently but have struggled to drive them in.
As for Trevino, he has been a non-factor in the Yankees' offense since returning from a left quad strain on August 15. Assuming a backup role, the 31-year-old catcher has played in just 14 games across August and September, with a mere four hits in 41 at-bats. The major difference between Trevino and Wells is that the former usually bats in the bottom third of the lineup, while the latter has been a mainstay in the heart of the order; both catchers have been major assets defensively.
If the Yankees make this lineup change, they'd be sacrificing some production from the bottom of the order (assuming Wells and/or Trevino bat there consistently) for the heart of the lineup to capitalize on their RISP chances more often and to a greater extent. There's no guarantee that this lineup shuffle will be successful, especially since the team has still been finding ways to score in spite of the RISP woes, but if it works like it would in theory, the Bronx Bombers' lineup would become extremely dangerous for any pitcher to face.