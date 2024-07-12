Yankees Calling Up Top Prospect to Help Bolster Infield as Veteran Slugger Hits IL
The New York Yankees have received more than solid production from rookie first baseman Ben Rice, and now they are hoping for the same from this top prospect infielder.
The Yankees are calling up the no. 15 ranked minor leaguer in their farm system, Jorbit Vivas, and placing DH/infielder J.D. Davis on the IL, according to SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino.
New York acquired Vivas and lefty reliever Victor Gonzalez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason.
Vivas can play second base and third base, which are two areas of need for the Yankees as Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu have struggled this season. Like Rice has done at first base, the 23-year-old Vivas can potentially audition for the second or third base job with 18 days to go until the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Vivas is a lefty swinger, which is a good fit in the Yankee lineup. It remains to be seen how much playing time he will receive in the big-leagues, but he has certainly earned a call-up given his performance in the minors this year.
The young promising prospect suffered an orbital fracture in late-March that kept him sidelined for close to a month. He was then re-placed on the IL again shortly after being activated, which knocked him out of play until late-May.
However, the native of Venezuela has performed since. In 37 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024, he is slashing .258/.404/.424 with a .828 OPS, five home runs and 19 RBIs in 132 at-bats.
Although he is not a major power threat, he has hit 37 homers combined across the past three seasons in the minors. The short porch at Yankee Stadium should play well with his left-handed bat.
Time will tell whether he can claim a starting infield spot in the coming weeks before GM Brian Cashman has to make a decision on whether he will upgrade in this area.