Yankees Captain Aaron Judge Tapped to Lead Team USA in World Baseball Classic
New York Yankees superstar right fielder Aaron Judge is one of the best players in the world.
The Yankees captain won the American League MVP Award for the second time in three years in 2024, recording an eye-popping 10.8 WAR both campaigns. He is off to another torrid pace in 2025, already matching some impressive history and joining the ranks of Babe Ruth.
Given everything he has accomplished on the field with New York, it should come as no surprise that he is going to hold a prominent spot on Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.
Just as he holds the captaincy for the Yankees, he is going to be doing the same when he represents his country for the tournament next year.
Judge revealed during an interview with MLB Network on Monday morning that he will not only be on the roster, but has been named captain of the squad.
2026 will be his debut with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, making him the second New York captain to be on the roster. Hall of Famer Derek Jeter was on the team in 2006 and 2009.
The two-time MVP opted to not partake in 2023 because he had just signed his massive nine-year, $360 million deal with the Yankees in free agency. He wanted to focus solely on the team and not miss any of spring training that year.
Judge has played on the biggest stages baseball has to offer, but the atmosphere at the World Baseball Classic is unlike anything else in the sport.
It will be an honor representing his country and he has some big shoes to fill based on what Jeter did during his two stints.
The star shortstop has set a high bar for Judge to meet, as he went 17-for-49 (.346 batting average) in his 14 games played.