Yankees' Carlos Rodón Earns First Career Postseason Win
Entering Monday night, New York Yankees' southpaw Carlos Rodón had yet to win a postseason game in his career.
Despite this, Rodón was tasked with starting the Yankees' opening game of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians and setting the tone for the rest of the series. The 31-year-old did just that by tossing six innings of one-run ball, and racking up nine strikeouts without issuing a walk as the Bronx Bombers defeated the Guardians, 5-2.
"It's up there," Rodón said after the game when asked where this performance ranked in his career. "I've never pitched in the ALCS before, this is my first time. There's no bigger stage in baseball, so I'd say it's definitely up there."
Rodón had previously struggled in three postseason games. In Game 3 of the 2020 Wild Card Series against the Oakland Athletics, Rodon (with the Chicago White Sox) pitched in relief but was unable to record an out, and in Game 4 of the 2021 ALDS against the Houston Astros, he lasted just 2.2 innings before being pulled in a losing effort. This postseason, the lefty got off to a strong start in Game 2 of the 2024 ALDS against the Kansas City Royals, but was unable to escape a fourth inning jam and was charged with the loss, allowing four runs in 3.2 frames.
But on Monday, Rodón got off to another strong start and sustained it for six innings. Using a fastball-slider combo while mixing in a changeup, he ended each of his first five innings with a strikeout and accumulated 25 whiffs; since pitch tracking was introduced in 2008, Rodón's 25 swings and misses are the most by a Yankee hurler in a single postseason game.
The lefty additionally minimized traffic on the bases, allowing just three hits while not issuing any free passes; all Cleveland could muster against Rodón was a solo home run by Brayan Rocchio in the sixth inning, and only one other batter (David Fry) was able to reach second base (due to a passed ball by catcher Austin Wells). Rodón also got solid offensive and defensive contributions from his teammates; his last pitch of the night resulted in a nice running grab by Aaron Judge to rob José Ramírez of extra bases, and he got all the runs he needed on two run-scoring wild pitches, a solo homer by Juan Soto, and a sacrifice fly by Judge.
Throughout the night, Rodón successfully kept his composure and conserved his energy; an in-depth look of Gerrit Cole's performance in Game 4 of the ALDS provided an excellent blueprint for the southpaw, and one he emulated to near-perfection.
"The goal was to just stay in control of what I can do, both physically and emotionally," Rodón said. "I thought I executed that well tonight."
Thanks to Rodón's heroic performance, the Bronx Bombers have seized an early advantage in the ALCS and are just three wins away from advancing to their first World Series in 15 years. They will look to take control of the series on Tuesday, with Cole taking the hill; first pitch is at 7:38 PM ET in Yankee Stadium.