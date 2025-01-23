Yankees Claim Veteran Reliever, Former Top Prospect From Orioles in Reunion
As the New York Yankees continue to retool their roster, their newest addition is a former top prospect of theirs.
On Thursday, the Bronx Bombers announced that they claimed right-handed pitcher Roansy Contreras off waivers. Contreras, who had split the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels, had been claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers, Cincinnati Reds, and Baltimore Orioles this offseason before the Yankees claimed him.
The now 25-year-old signed with New York as an international free agent on July 2, 2016, and went on to climb the organization's ranks over the next four years. However, the Yankees would ultimately trade him to the Pirates along with three other prospects on January 24, 2021 for star right-hander Jameson Taillon; Contreras would go on to play in the All-Star Futures Game that summer and made his MLB debut on September 29 of that year.
In 2022, Contreras appeared in 21 games (18 starts) and showed plenty of upside; across 95 innings, the righty logged a 3.79 ERA, 4.38 FIP, and 1.27 WHIP, with 86 strikeouts against 39 walks. However, he regressed severely the next season due to a loss of velocity on his fastball. He was shelled for a 6.59 ERA and 11 home runs in 68.1 innings; control issues certainly didn't help matters, as Contreras only struck out 55 batters while issuing 32 free passes, and his WHIP climbed to 1.57.
Contreras was designated for assignment by the Pirates on May 11 last season, which was the corresponding move to the call-up of budding superstar pitcher Paul Skenes. He would be traded to the Angels five days later, but had a 4.33 ERA and 5.19 FIP in 52 innings that were primarily low-leverage.
After two seasons of struggles for the right-hander, perhaps a trip to his original organization is just what Contreras needs; the Yankees have become well known for finding struggling pitchers and developing them into quality arms, and getting to work with a familiar player may also help matters. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old is out of minor league options, so if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster for 2025, the Bronx Bombers will ship him off yet again.
For now, the waiver claims of Contreras and Allan Winans will increase the Yankees' 40-man roster to 39 players; no corresponding move needs to be made at the moment due to the open roster spot.