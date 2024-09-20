New York Yankees Closing in on John Sterling’s Replacement
The New York Yankees are nearing a decision on a full-time replacement for legendary radio announcer John Sterling.
On Friday, The New York Post reported that two finalists remain: longtime Seattle Mariners' TV broadcaster Dave Sims and internal candidate Rickie Ricardo. A decision is expected after the 2024 season ends.
Sims, 71, is in his 18th season calling Mariners games. Known for catchphrases like “Hey Now!” for exciting plays, “Bye-Bye!” for home runs, and "Giddy up! Baby! Giddy up!" for both, Sims made history in 2012 as the first and only broadcaster to call two perfect games in one MLB season. He has earned multiple Emmys and three Washington Sportscaster of the Year awards.
He began his career as a sports writer for the New York Daily News before transitioning to broadcasting as the radio voice of Temple basketball in 1982. Sims gained national recognition calling NFL, college basketball and MLB games for Westwood One, ESPN, FOX, and NBC, including the 1988 Summer Olympics. He also hosted shows for WFAN from 1989 to 1993 and was the radio host for Knicks basketball from 1986 to 1993.
“I love what I’m doing here in Seattle. New York is home. That’s all I can say,” Sims told NJ Advance Media before calling the Yankees’ 11-2 win over the Mariners for Root Sports on Tuesday. Despite working nearly two decades on the West Coast, Sims reportedly spends his offseasons in Manhattan with his wife.
Ricardo, meanwhile, is a familiar voice to Yankees fans as the team’s longtime Spanish radio broadcaster. He has filled in for Sterling on WFAN in years past and has been part of the rotation replacing him since Sterling’s abrupt retirement on April 15. In 2021, after calling a game remotely from Yankee Stadium, Sterling was stranded by Hurricane Ida’s flooding until Ricardo rescued him and drove them home safely.
Ricardo has also called games for the Phillies and Eagles in Philadelphia, going viral for his Spanish calls of key field goals. He exclaimed “¡Sí, señor!” five times for Jake Elliott’s 61-yard game-winner in 2017 and “¡No, señor!” six times after Cody Parkey’s infamous “double doink” miss in the 2018-19 NFL playoffs. His trademark "adios amigo" rings out whenever the Yankees hit a home run, whether he is calling the game in English or Spanish.
Whoever earns the job will work alongside Suzyn Waldman, the Yankees’ radio color commentator since 2005. Sterling, 86, will return briefly to call Yankees games during the upcoming postseason before retiring for good.