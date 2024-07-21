Yankees Competing With Arch-Rival in Trade Talks For Elite NL Hurler
Although the New York Yankees are seeking bullpen support, they're also actively looking for starting pitching during this year’s MLB trade deadline.
And New York’s front office has their eye on an old friend in Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.
USA Today Sports MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported Sunday morning that the “Yankees have had talks with the Chicago Cubs about starter Jameson Taillon, but the Cubs are undecided whether they will be buyers or sellers.”
Nightengale added that the Boston Red Sox are also inquiring about Taillon.
If the Cubs do decide to become sellers, trading Taillon would make sense given that they’re 47-53, currently in last place in the NL Central, and are likely looking to bolster their already elite farm system. The 32-year-old righty is under control for two more seasons, and owed a total of $36 million in 2025 and 2026. The Yankees could potentially land him for a lesser prospect package if they are willing to take on the majority of his remaining salary.
Taillon is in the midst of a career-best MLB campaign. He owns a 7-4 record with a 3.10 ERA and 75 strikeouts across 16 starts and 93 innings pitched this season.
The veteran righty is no stranger to the Bronx, having spent two seasons with them in 2021 and 2022. While Taillon’s New York tenure didn’t match the success he’s having this season, he did produce a solid 14-5 record and 3.91 ERA across 32 starts in 2022. He is also close with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, as this duo pitched together with the Pittsburgh Pirates before becoming teammates once again in 2021-2022.
Taillon would provide some much-needed stability within the Yankees’ pitching staff, whose 4.81 ERA in the past 30 days is 24th in MLB.
If the Yankees don’t end up landing him, it sounds like he could find a home with their dreaded foes.