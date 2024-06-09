Yankees Could Boost Bullpen by Reuniting With Veteran Lefty, But Here's Why it Would be Tricky
The New York Yankees have looked dominant throughout the first 66 games of the regular season, there is no debating it.
But there are certainly some ways in which future Hall of Fame vice president and general manager Brian Cashman can bolster his roster at the trade deadline.
Cashman and the Yankees will likely look to strengthen their already stout bullpen, and while there are big names available such as closer Kenley Jansen, who is on an expiring deal with the American League East rival Boston Red Sox, another possible option could be an old friend.
Back in 2021, the Yankees acquired left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta via trade from the San Francisco Giants. The move paid off as the southpaw went on to become one of the team's most reliable bullpen arms for the next two and a half seasons, posting a 2.82 ERA in 153 innings (165 appearances) in the Bronx.
But the Yankees let Peralta walk in free agency following the 2023 season, where he signed with the San Diego Padres on a four-year, $16.5 million deal. Although he has been productive in recent seasons, a long-term contract for a non-closer is unorthodox. Peralta also turns 33 on July 27 and will be 36-years-old in the final year of his deal with San Diego.
So, the Yankees would be upgrading their already impressive bullpen by reuniting with Peralta at the trade deadline. However, it would be tricky because they'd be taking on multiple years of his services, and would be on the hook for over $10 million across the next three and a half seasons.
They are likely better off targeting expiring contracts like Jansen and others, who could be available in the end of July if their teams fall out of contention.
Peralta was reliable with the Yankees, but he has a 3.55 ERA with the Padres this season across 29 appearances. He has also surrendered four home runs to right-handed batters this year, which was an issue from him last season as well.