Yankees Could Land Former Top Prospect To Bolster Rotation In Major Deal
There are sure to be some intriguing names moved ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
We now are roughly six weeks away from the deadline and there sure is going to be plenty of speculation until then. The New York Yankees are one of the top contenders for a World Series title in 2024 and therefore will be linked in some way to every big name player out there.
The Yankees are expected to be active this summer and even have started to take a look into adding starting pitching help, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. It sounds like the Yankees will be busy and one player they should consider adding is Chicago White Sox hurler Erick Fedde.
Fedde was a top prospect at one point but struggled to get his footing at the big-league level. He pitched abroad in South Korea in 2023 and returned to the big leagues this season.
He has taken a massive step forward and has a 3.09 ERA in 15 starts so far this season. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter even called him the third-best pitcher who could get traded.
"Once upon a time, Erick Fedde was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2014 draft and a top prospect in the Washington Nationals' system," Reuter said. "He peaked at No. 52 on the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list prior to the 2017 season. After posting a lackluster 5.41 ERA over 454.1 innings in six seasons with the Nationals, he was unable to secure an MLB deal in free agency prior to the 2023 season and instead went overseas to join the NC Dinos in the KBO.
"The 31-year-old went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 209 strikeouts in 180.1 innings to take home the KBO equivalent of the Cy Young and MVP awards, and that breakout success earned him a two-year, $15 million deal in free agency."
He likely will be available and the Yankees should get the White Sox on the phone as fast as possible.
