Yankees Could Make Changes With Aaron Boone Under 'Most Pressure'
Will the New York Yankees make some major changes this upcoming offseason?
It's too early to tell at this point.
If the Yankees were to continue to shine and make a deep playoff run, they likely would stay the course and just attempt to bring back superstar slugger Juan Soto this upcoming offseason. The Yankees also could look to add elsewhere, but the structure of the organization likely would remain largely intact.
If the Yankees fail to make a deep run, though, changes could be on the horizon. The New York Post's Joel Sherman said that manager Aaron Boone is under the "most pressure" with a change being a possibility without a deep playoff run.
"And the person under the most pressure is Aaron Boone," Sherman said. "Traditionally, you might look to a big free agent. But at this point, Soto can go hitless the rest of the season, and his free-agent floor is probably a $500 million contract. He already has proven he is one of the best 25-and-under hitters ever and now has done it in New York, and he already has a championship.
"At this point, Hal Steinbrenner has shown no inclination to renovate his front office and remove Brian Cashman, who is signed through 2026. But Boone has a 2025 option that has yet to be picked up. He finished first just twice in his first six years, and both times — by the way — beat an (American League) Central team in the playoffs then was eliminated by the (Houston Astros)."
The most likely outcome is that the Yankees are going to make a deep run because they are loaded with talent. If they fail to live up to expectations, though, keep a close eye on Boone.
More MLB: Yankees Superstar Linked To Red Sox In Devastating Move For New York