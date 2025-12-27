Yankees Deadline Addition Impressing With Winter Workouts

The New York Yankees had a relief pithing problem in 2025, and manager Aaron Boone expects to get some help in 2026. However, that help won't be coming from a trade or free agency addition, instead it'll come from within.

According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Boone is optimistic that Doval will improve next season after having his best outings during the 2025 postseason.

"I know just in talking to our pitching guys, it seems like he's had a really good, efficient winter in terms of communication and throwing program and getting himself ready to go. So I'm really optimistic on what Camilo is going to do for us, just based on how we were able to finish with him and from what I'm hearing about his winter so far," he said.

The Yankees acquired Doval from his former team, the San Fancisco Giants, in a trade just ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. The Pinstripes sent four minor leaguers to San Francisco in return. Doval pitched in 22 games (18.2 innings) for the Yankees in 2025, throwing a 4.82 ERA and 1.61 WHIP. He was more consistent as a Giant, and has an overall 2025 ERA of 3.58 through 69 games.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Expects Big Things From Camilo Doval

The 28-year-old Dominican Republic native is going to have to step up his game in 2026 for the Yankees to remain competitive. Their bullpen is woefully thin, consisting of Doval, fellow trade deadline addition David Bednar listed as closer, Tim Hill, Fernando Cruz, Brent Headrick and Ryan Yarbrough. While they have other options in the farm system, the depth still is not very deep.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Camilo Doval (75) pitches during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees have missed out on all the top relievers on the market, and even lost both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to the New York Mets. Former Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Pete Fairbanks went to the Miami Marlins, while former Mets reliever Edwin Diaz is moving across the country to join the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The market for a high-leverage reliever is essentially closed, and the Yankees are not better off for it. While Bednar did a fairly good job at closer in 2025, he's just one man. If Doval steps up, hopefully the Yankees won't experience the same blown save problem that plagued them through the middle of the 2025 seaon.

