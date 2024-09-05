Yankees Could Reunite With Elite Free Agent Reliever Amid Closer Woes
The New York Yankees have a glaring issue in the back end of their bullpen.
Current Yankees closer Clay Holmes has a 5.05 ERA and has blown 11 saves since May 20. While it's too late for New York to trade for or sign a top-tier reliever this season, they'll surely be seeking someone more reliable than Holmes to close games during the offseason.
And ex-Yankee Kirby Yates could be the perfect fit.
Yates (who played for the Yankees in 2016) signed a 1 year, $4,500,000 contract with the Texas Rangers in December 2023. He has since emerged as one of MLB's best closers this season, posting a 6-2 record with a 1.37 ERA and 26 saves in 27 save opportunities.
Given this career resurgence, a September 5 article from Bleacher Report's Joel Rueter predicts the currently 37-year-old Yates will not re-sign with the Rangers and instead test the free agency waters this offseason.
"The Rangers found one of the best bargains of the offseason when they signed Kirby Yates to a one-year, $4.5 million deal," Rueter wrote.
"The 37-year-old earned his first All-Star selection since 2019... Despite that success, the Rangers would be wise to let someone else pay a premium for his bounce-back season, especially considering his age and injury history."
While it's true that Yates may never be able to reproduce the magical year he has procured with the defending World Series champions this season, the Yankees are in dire need of bullpen assistance. And even if Yates can come close to recreating his 2024 stats in 2025, he would still likely be an upgrade from any current Yankees relievers.