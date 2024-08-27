Yankees Could Target Cy Young Winner On Short-Term Deal This Winter
Will the New York Yankees make a major addition to the starting rotation this upcoming offseason?
It's certainly too early to tell.
It would make sense for the Yankees to add another starter, but there still is plenty of time left in the regular season and then the Yankees hopefully will make a deep playoff run. The Yankees are among the top contenders to win the World Series this year and then they will address the rotation afterward.
There will be some great players available. New York will put its focus on Juan Soto when free agency opens up and if it can retain him, won't have too much money to spend elsewhere.
Despite this, there could be players available who could help. One former Cy Young Award winner could be had on a discount. Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber had Tommy John surgery in April so he will have to settle for a lower-than-expected deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Bieber's case depends on his rehabilitation," Passan said. "Should he prefer to take 15-plus months returning from the injury, teams could offer him two choices: a low-guarantee, one-year deal, or a two-year deal for significantly more money. If Bieber will be game-ready early in 2025, on the other hand, he could re-establish his value next year and hit the market again as a 30-year-old with the elbow-reconstruction cobwebs shaken off."
If the Yankees don't want to hand out a massive contract, Bieber could be the guy for them. If he can get back on the mound early in 2025, he could provide ace-level talent on a cheap deal. When the winter rolls around, keep a close eye on Bieber if you're a Yankees fan.
