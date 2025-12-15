Yankees Potential Ketel Marte Deal Hits Huge Snag

The New York Yankees' possible pursuit of Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte has just hit a major snag, and it might sting for Yankees fans to hear.

According to a report by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees are on Marte's no-trade list along with the Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants. While this list is written into his contract, Rosenthal also reported that he will be granted full no-trade protections next year.

"He will gain full no-trade protections as a player with 10-years of major league service, five consecutive with the same team, on the 10th day of the 2026 season," he wrote.

While a trade to New York is still possible, Marte would have to okay the move, something he is unlikely to do for a team he's so explictly against joining.

The Yankees were linked to Marte in a huge trade proposal that would send both their current second baseman, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and two pitching prospects to Arizona. The Diamondbacks were reportedly looking for more pitching depth in exchange for Marte, who is a three-time All Star. However, they also re-signed Merrill Kelly to a two-year contract, indicating that they may need more than a couple prospects to deal Marte.

Would Ketel Marte Fit with the Yankees?

In 2025, Marte slashed .283/ .376/ .517 for an OPS of .893 and hit 28 home runs. His bat is more consistent than Chisholm's, and he could fit into the Yankees' infield well, though it's clear he doesn't want to be with the Pinstripes.

While 2025 wasn't his strongest season ever, Marte has shown little signs of regression at age 32 and rarely struggled with major injury. However, signing older players to long contracts always presents a risk, and Marte will be under team control until 2032, with a player option appearing in 2031.

The Yankees are in the market for a few positions this offseason, with the infield not being at the top of the list. They're looking to re-sign outfielder and heavy-hitter Cody Bellinger (or possibly replace him with another big name, like Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker). New York also could use some more pitching depth to begin the season, with three starters recovering from surgery that will be unavailable come Opening Day.

Still, adding Marte to the infield would be an upgrade to the Yankees' lineup in 2026, though the chances of him in Pinstripes just got much slimmer.

