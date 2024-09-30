Yankees Could Target Former MVP in Free Agency
While the New York Yankees' focus is firmly on this upcoming postseason run, that doesn't take away from the fact that this offseason will be among the most important in the franchise's recent history.
First and foremost on the Yankees' priority list will be re-signing slugger Juan Soto to a long-term deal. After that (hopefully) gets done, they'll likely turn their attention to securing Gerrit Cole.
If both Soto and Cole remain in the Bronx, that would already constitute a successful offseason. But there are other positions that the Yankees will also need to address. Among those are the bullpen, third base (if New York elects to not pursue impending free agent Gleyber Torres and places Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, which is his natural position), and first base.
Anthony Rizzo — who is now sidelined due to injury — has a $17 million club option for next season. Considering Rizzo's recent injuries and underperformance in the past two seasons, it's hard to imagine the Yankees will exercise that option. And while rookie Ben Rice might be the Yankees' future, his .613 OPS in 152 MLB At-Bats suggests he may not be ready to assume an everyday role by next year.
Therefore, the Yankees might pursue another first baseman in free agency. And a viable option has just emerged.
A September 29 article from The Athletic's Katie Woo said that the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to part ways with Paul Goldschmidt.
"Goldschmidt, a seven-time All-Star and 2022 National League MVP, has spent the past six seasons with St. Louis. His five-year, $130 million contract is set to expire at the end of the season. With the Cardinals planning to transition to a reset in 2025, the organization decided to move on from one of their franchise faces," Woo wrote.
"Goldschmidt, 37, struggled this season. Entering play ahead of Sunday’s season finale, Goldschmidt’s .245 average, .412 slugging percentage and .713 OPS are the lowest marks of his Cardinals tenure," she continued.
While Goldschmidt is certainly past his prime, the Yankees could potentially sign him to a one-year deal that doesn't break the bank. He could serve as the Yankees' everyday first baseman while Rice continues to develop.
There's an argument to be made that Rizzo is probably still a better player than Goldschmidt at this point in their respective careers. Yet, perhaps New York would prefer a fresh coat of paint at first in 2025.