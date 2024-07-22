Yankees Could Target These Two Stars to Replace Struggling Slugger
The New York Yankees have a laundry list of needs at the trade deadline - and outfield may be one of them.
Left fielder Alex Verdugo has been one of the worst hitters in MLB for a extended stretch; after breaking an 0-for-20 slide on Monday, he now has 15 hits in his last 102 at-bats. The 28-year-old is currently hitting .229/.286/.367 with an 86 wRC+ on the year, all of which are career-lows.
Even with Verdugo's struggles, among other underperforming players, the Yankees are firmly in position to make the postseason and will be buying before the July 31 deadline. New York is also in "World Series or bust" mode, so they may be pursuing some of the biggest names available as well.
On Mark Feinsand's list of the best deadline options at every position on MLB.com, there are two players who would be ideal upgrades over Verdugo: left fielder/designated hitter Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics, and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.
Regarding Rooker, he's emerged as a legitimate slugger for the A's over the past two seasons; he hit 30 home runs with a .488 slugging percentage in 2023, and has been even better this year with a .294/.373/.578 slash line, 22 home runs, 67 RBI, a .393 wOBA and 168 wRC+. Admittedly, the 28-year-old isn't a plus defender and has primarily been Oakland's designated hitter, but with strong defense from Aaron Judge in center field and Juan Soto in right field, Rooker's bat is more than good enough to make up for any downgrade in fielding.
As for Robert Jr., he's dealt with injuries throughout his career but is one of the most complete players available. Last season, he hit 38 home runs while also stealing 20 bases, and has reached double figures in both homers and steals this year despite missing two months with a right hip flexor strain. Further complimenting Robert's bat is his plus defense in center field, as he was worth 13 outs above average in 2023 and is still worth two outs above average in 2024. While Judge is currently manning center, the Yankees can roll with a Judge-Robert Jr.-Soto outfield to tremendous effect.
Both players would cost a lot, with Robert Jr. in particular costing a fortune. But those asking prices would be worth it considering the years of control both players have; Rooker is arbitration-eligible for the next three seasons and won't be a free agent until 2028, while Robert Jr. is signed through 2025 with $20 million club options in 2026 and 2027 as well.
Of course, there are other pressing needs for the Bronx Bombers to address, such as second base, third base, and the bullpen. But with Verdugo serving as dead weight, the Yankees should certainly try to give Oakland and Chicago a call for these difference-making outfielders.