Yankees Showing Signs Infield Change is Here

There was a lot of talk this winter about Ryan McMahon and what he would contribute to the New York Yankees. So far, McMahon has been a worse version of his usual self.

He is hitting .125/.276/.188 with just one extra base hit — last week's home run against the Royals. Outside of that, his ability to make contact has been nil.

This is why it shouldn't be a surprise that manager Aaron Boone has avoided starting him. In McMahon's last five games, he has started at third once. His role has been reduced to a late-inning defensive substitution.

He started one game in the last two series. That was Sunday's 7-0 win against the Royals. Outside of that, Boone has brought him in for his glove in the 8th, 7th, and 6th innings during this stretch.

Pushing the right buttons

If there is one thing Boone has done right this season, it's playing the hot hand. Amed Rosario forced the decision with his stick despite McMahon's price tag and the fact that the Yankees talked all winter about his potential breakout.

Whatever breakout they envisioned for McMahon, though, is happening for Rosario. It's a small sample size worth 88 plate appearances, but the Yankees are Rosario's only stop with an OPS north of .800. Since being traded to New York, he is hitting .280/.307/.537.

His big blast against Boston was yet another example of why he is showing that, for now, the third base job should be his. Ranger Suarez was one of Boston's big additions this winter. Rosario, who came with much less fanfare after his return to pinstripes, took him deep on a changeup he left hanging down Broadway.

New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14) hits a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Rosario is showing the trait that all good hitters have. That's crushing mistakes, and that's what he did. Suarez's changeup was sent over the Green Monster, traveling off his bat at 108.4 MPH.

A big part of the locker room

"He was an instant presence for us last year when he came over at the deadline, and we kind of needed some right-handed presence," Boone said of Rosario's presence, according to NJ.com's Randy Miller. "He was that. And obviously, what he's become in that room, and just what a good teammate he is, I know he was one of those guys we wanted to make sure we brought him back if we could. He's been huge for us."

Rosario is already two short of his homer total from last year, and while he may not produce at an all-star level all year, the Yankees should be riding the hot hand until then. McMahon has given them next to nothing, and, on several occasions, Rosario has proven to be a game wrecker.