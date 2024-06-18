Yankees Could Trade For Padres Gold Glove Winner To Fill Biggest Need
The New York Yankees likely will be one of the most active teams ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York already has a great roster, but there have been some struggles. The Yankees have been the best team in baseball but their great record masks some issues that have gone on. New York hasn't gotten as much production out of the infield as they hoped and now Anthony Rizzo is out for an extended period.
The Yankees likely will be looking for some help in the infield and one player who was mentioned as an intriguing option is San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim by Fox Sports' Deesha Thosar.
"The Yankees could trade (Gleyber Torres) for prospects and then flip those players for, say, Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim, or (Cincinnati Reds) second baseman Jonathan India," Thosar said. "Regardless of what the Yankees decide to do with Torres, whose name is annually floated in trade rumors, the second baseman's skimpy offensive output is costing him millions in his next contract, regardless of if he's traded before August."
Kim could be the perfect option for the Yankees this summer. He has been in trade rumors over the last year and if he's available, New York should get the Padres on the phone. He earned his first Gold Glove award last season and finished 14th in the National League Most Valuable Player award voting.
He can play all over the infield and provide the Yankees the depth they certainly need right now with offensive upside.
